Eminent economist, former minister Yoginder Alagh dies

Eminent economist, former Union minister and a former planning commission member Yoginder K Alagh passed away at his home in Ahmedabad’s Thaltej area on Monday. He was 83.

He was unwell since the past 3-4 months, said his son Munish Alagh, an associate professor at Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research, Ahmedabad.

Born in Chakwal (in present-day Pakistan) in 1939, Yoginder K Alagh studied at the University of Rajasthan and later got a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He taught economics at prestigious Indian and foreign universities, including IIM-Calcutta, and also served as the vice-chancellor of JNU, Delhi.

“Professor YK Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interactions. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

From 1996-98, Alagh served as the minister of power, planning, and programme implementation. He was also a member of the Planning Commission.

“I studied in JNU. Y K Alagh was the V-C. Students sat on dharna. Alagh took his pillow and also sat on dharna site. The protests fizzled out. He engaged students and faculty in discussion, won their confidence and resolved issues,” former AAP leader Ashutosh tweeted.

Alagh headed a task force in 1979 which devised the first ever poverty estimates based on calorie requirements. He was the chairman of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) from 2006 to 2012.