Home / India News / Eminent economist, former minister Yoginder Alagh dies

Eminent economist, former minister Yoginder Alagh dies

india news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:53 PM IST

Eminent economist, former Union minister and a former planning commission member Yoginder K Alagh passed away at his home in Ahmedabad’s Thaltej area on Monday. He was 83

Yoginder Alagh Dr Alagh
Yoginder Alagh Dr Alagh
ByHT Correspondent

Eminent economist, former Union minister and a former planning commission member Yoginder K Alagh passed away at his home in Ahmedabad’s Thaltej area on Monday. He was 83.

He was unwell since the past 3-4 months, said his son Munish Alagh, an associate professor at Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research, Ahmedabad.

Born in Chakwal (in present-day Pakistan) in 1939, Yoginder K Alagh studied at the University of Rajasthan and later got a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He taught economics at prestigious Indian and foreign universities, including IIM-Calcutta, and also served as the vice-chancellor of JNU, Delhi.

“Professor YK Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interactions. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

From 1996-98, Alagh served as the minister of power, planning, and programme implementation. He was also a member of the Planning Commission.

“I studied in JNU. Y K Alagh was the V-C. Students sat on dharna. Alagh took his pillow and also sat on dharna site. The protests fizzled out. He engaged students and faculty in discussion, won their confidence and resolved issues,” former AAP leader Ashutosh tweeted.

Alagh headed a task force in 1979 which devised the first ever poverty estimates based on calorie requirements. He was the chairman of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) from 2006 to 2012.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out