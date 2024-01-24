Emmanuel Macron to visit Jaipur's Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal ahead of Republic Day

close_game
Sreelakshmi B
Jan 24, 2024

The French President's aircraft is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport at 2:30 pm on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron will kick-start his two-day visit to India on Thursday. During his visit, he will stop by the hilltop fort of Amber in Jaipur and the iconic Hawa Mahal. Macron is the chief guest of Delhi's 75th Republic Day celebrations.

French President Emmanuel Macron (AFP)
The French President's aircraft is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport at 2:30 pm on Thursday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he will depart for Delhi at around 8:50 pm.

During his six-hour stay at Jaipur, Macron will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a roadshow before the two leaders hold bilateral talks at Taj Rambagh Palace. The roadshow is scheduled to start at Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm. Following this, the two leaders will also hold bilateral dialogue. Talks will be held on matters such as cooperation in a range of areas, including digital domain, defence, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, and easing of visa norms for Indian students.

Matters such as India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines would also figure in the talks. Modi and Macron are also expected to deliberate on matters such as expanding maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, Hamas-Israel conflict, the situation in the Red Sea, and the Ukraine war.

The French President will also meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan at around 7:10 pm on Thursday.

Contingents from France include a 33-member band and a 95-member marching contingent which will take part in the Republic Day parade. The French marching contingent will have six Indians. Two Rafale fighter jets and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the march past.

With inputs from PTI.

