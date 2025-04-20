‘They are brothers, emotional talks on’: Sanjay Raut on Raj-Uddhav Thackeray reunion buzz

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that “emotional talks” were going on between Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS President Raj Thackeray, amid buzz of a potential reconciliation. MNS chief Raj Thackeray indicated that he would be willing to work with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray.(HT_PRINT)

“There is no announcement of an alliance. Currently, emotional talks are going on. They (Raj and Uddhav) meet at family events. They are brothers," he said.

He also said that for now, they had not set any prerequisites for a tie-up in the future.

"Raj Thackeray talks about the interest of Maharashtra, so does Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP does not fit in it. Those who are with the BJP also do not fit into it," Raut said.

He dubbed the BJP as the “enemy of Maharashtra” and claimed that they were responsible for the split in the Shiv Sena, which had worked for the best interests of Maharashtra.

MNS' Mumbai president and party spokesperson, Sandeep Deshpande, stated that people were reading too much into the situation and that the Sena (UBT) must back the MNS in defending the Marathi people and language.

Deshpande said, “Everyone feels that two brothers should come together, but how? If you are not going to back (us) on the issue of Marathi, how will things go forward?”

Deshpande also claimed that when Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister of the state, he had allowed cases to be filed against 17,000 MNS activists for protesting against loudspeakers outside mosques.

"Does Uddhav Thackeray feel it was a mistake and if that's the case, will he apologise to Maharashtra Sainiks?" the MNS leader stated.

Speculation of a reunion between Raj-Uddhav Thackeray

Raj Thackeray, in a podcast interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar released on Saturday, said that he had no issues working with Uddhav Thackeray in the undivided Shiv Sena. He stated that the only question was whether Uddhav Thackeray wanted to work with him.

Since then buzz of a rapprochement between the two has taken over, after the brothers parted ways two decades ago.

While Raj Thackeray said uniting in the interests of the "Marathi manoos (Marathi people)" was not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also made a veiled reference to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena and BJP, stating that nothing should be done to help “thieves."

Raj Thackeray had also recently met Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.