Empowering women, empowering lives

Women’s economic empowerment refers to the ability for women to enjoy their rights to control and benefit from resources, assets, income and their own time, as well as the ability to manage risk and improve their economic status and wellbeing. Keeping this in mind, Luke Talwar, director, Turiya Investments is spearheading a project for the upliftment of rural women in the quaint town of Madhya Pradesh.

Talwar says, “We have joined hands with a women’s self help group called Van Durga, which supports women farmers who grow and sell a variety of local fruits for end-products.”

The group, which has just received considerable funding from Osmium Global, a fund, plans to produce innovative jamun wine. He says, “ We at Turiya investments commit to growing and nurturing socially mature business ideas. This project will not only give impetus to marginalized farmers who lack resources to integrate their produce into the mainstream market, but also come up with a range of innovative end-products.”

Luke Talwar, director, Turiya Investments

The project and its stakeholders will help women to procure de-seeding machines, pulping machines and the cold storage unit while teaching and motivating them to produce farm products for the end-use market.

“We are trying to ensure that these 10 women are able to manage their time and resources optimally. The raw materials are all ethically sourced bringing value to the end consumer, and manufacturer,” he adds.

The 27-year-old promises to scale-up businesses that are ethical, and give social forestry a new lease of life.