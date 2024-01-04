close_game
News / India News / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 06:05 AM IST

According to officials, the encounter in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district is currently underway.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district late Wednesday night. The counter-terror operation, jointly conducted by local police, Indian Army, and CRPF, is currently underway in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district.

Kashmir Zone Police informed about the ongoing encounter in Kulgam through a social media post. (HT File)
Kashmir Zone Police informed about the ongoing encounter in Kulgam through a social media post. (HT File)

More details are awaited.

Kashmir Police Zone in a social media post said, “Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police ,Army and crpf are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Thursday, January 04, 2024
