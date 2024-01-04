Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kulgam
Jan 04, 2024 06:05 AM IST
According to officials, the encounter in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district is currently underway.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district late Wednesday night. The counter-terror operation, jointly conducted by local police, Indian Army, and CRPF, is currently underway in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district.
More details are awaited.
Kashmir Police Zone in a social media post said, “Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police ,Army and crpf are on the job. Further details shall follow.”
