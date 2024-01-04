Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district late Wednesday night. The counter-terror operation, jointly conducted by local police, Indian Army, and CRPF, is currently underway in the Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kashmir Zone Police informed about the ongoing encounter in Kulgam through a social media post. (HT File)

More details are awaited.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kashmir Police Zone in a social media post said, “Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police ,Army and crpf are on the job. Further details shall follow.”