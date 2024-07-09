 Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K’s Doda forests | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K’s Doda forests

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 09, 2024 06:41 PM IST

Acting on an input, security forces had launched a search operation in Goli-Gadi forest on Sunday and the exchange of fire started around 5.15pm

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Goli-Gadi forests in upper reaches of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, said officials.

An officer said that two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped. (Representational image.)
“Acting on an input, security forces had launched a search operation in Goli-Gadi forest on Sunday and a contact with the terrorists was established around 5.15pm on Tuesday that resulted in an exchange of fire,” said a police officer.

“During the search operation, terrorists fired upon the security forces, which retaliated. An encounter is on,” he added.

The officer said that two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped.

