Encounter breaks out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal; search operation on

The operation began around midnight when security forces encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 05:00 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Police spokesman confirmed that the encounter had started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar.
Police spokesman confirmed that the encounter had started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar.
         

An encounter broke out in Srinagar’s Nawakadal area late Monday night after police and CRPF launched a joint search operation in the locality.

The operation began around midnight when security forces encircled a cluster of houses in the dense neighbourhood of the city. The locals said that they heard an exchange of fire in the locality around midnight.

The mobile internet service in the city has been suspended. Of late, this is the first encounter between forces and militants.

Police spokesman confirmed that the encounter had started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar.

