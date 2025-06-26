Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Encounter erupts between terrorists and security forces in Udhampur ahead of Amarnath yatra

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 11:13 AM IST

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Kuru area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Thursday, ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Kuru area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Thursday, just a week ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

The encounter operation has been codenamed Operation Bihali(X/ White Knight Corp)
The encounter operation has been codenamed Operation Bihali(X/ White Knight Corp)

The security forces shared the information about the encounter, codenamed Operation Bihali, saying that the action is currently underway in an area after which the operation is named.

“Op BIHALI. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and@JmuKmrPolice in the Bihali area of #Basantgarh. Contact has been established with #terrorists. The #operation is currently in progress,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on the social media platform X.

The latest encounter occurred just a week before the start of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 3. A large number of pilgrims are expected to throng the Amarnath cave shrine in the coming days during the Yatra period, which will end on August 9.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Encounter erupts between terrorists and security forces in Udhampur ahead of Amarnath yatra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On