Encounter erupts between terrorists and security forces in Udhampur ahead of Amarnath yatra

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Kuru area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district on Thursday, just a week ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. The encounter operation has been codenamed Operation Bihali(X/ White Knight Corp)

The security forces shared the information about the encounter, codenamed Operation Bihali, saying that the action is currently underway in an area after which the operation is named.

“Op BIHALI. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and@JmuKmrPolice in the Bihali area of #Basantgarh. Contact has been established with #terrorists. The #operation is currently in progress,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on the social media platform X.

The latest encounter occurred just a week before the start of the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 3. A large number of pilgrims are expected to throng the Amarnath cave shrine in the coming days during the Yatra period, which will end on August 9.