Encounter erupts in Kashmir’s Kulgam: Officials

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 07:08 IST

A gun battle is underway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists, officials said on Saturday.

This is the fourth encounter in Kashmir since the 21-day lockdown was clamped across the country to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Ten terrorists and five security force personnel have been killed in different parts of the region in these encounters.

Police claimed to have killed 23-year-old Jaish-e-Mohammed commander in Sopore, who was active since 2018, two days ago.