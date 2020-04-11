e-paper
Home / India News / Encounter erupts in Kashmir’s Kulgam: Officials

Encounter erupts in Kashmir’s Kulgam: Officials

This is the fourth encounter in Kashmir since the 21-day lockdown was clamped across the country to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 07:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Ten terrorists and five security force personnel have been killed in different parts of the region in the 4 encounters that have taken place during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
         

A gun battle is underway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district between security forces and terrorists, officials said on Saturday.

This is the fourth encounter in Kashmir since the 21-day lockdown was clamped across the country to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Ten terrorists and five security force personnel have been killed in different parts of the region in these encounters.

Police claimed to have killed 23-year-old Jaish-e-Mohammed commander in Sopore, who was active since 2018, two days ago.

