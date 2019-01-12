Encounter on in J-K’s Kulgam, clashes with civilians also reported from area

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district as the police and army launched a joint operation on Saturday evening against militants in the area.

Officials said that army and police launched an operation in Yaripora after they got information about presence of two to three militants there.

A senior police officer said the operation is still in progress. “ We have reports about presence of militants in the area and encounter is going on.”

Locals however said two militants including a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander had been killed in the operation. Even former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted about killing of two militants in the operation.

“Clashes have erupted in Kulgam where two militants were killed by security forces. Can only hope it doesnt set off a cycle of protests followed by civilian killings. Precisely why I was adamant on extension of the ceasefire initiative by GoI,” she said in her tweet.

As the operation was underway, clashes erupted in the area as locals were allegedly trying to give safe passage to trapped militants. Mobile internet has been snapped in the area.

