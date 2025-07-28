Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Encounter underway in J&K's Dara under Operation Mahadev, Army confirms contact with terrorists

Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 02:34 pm IST

Operation Mahadev: The Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that contact has been established with suspected militants in the region under "Operation Mahadev."

The security forces on Monday launched a major operation in Kashmir's Lidwas area near Dara and neutralised three terrorists under Operation Mahadev. The firing began following reports of terrorist movement in a known trekking destination located in rugged terrain.

The operation is currently underway.(ANI photo)
The operation is currently underway.(ANI photo)

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, contact was established with suspected terrorists in the region under "Operation Mahadev."

SSP Srinagar GV Sundeep Chakravarty said that the three slain terrorists were Pakistani and belonged to LeT. He, however, did not confirm yet that they had a role in the Pahalgam attack. "We are identifying them and ascertaining that," he said.

The operation is currently underway, and additional forces have been deployed to the area to reinforce the ongoing action.

(This is a developing story)

