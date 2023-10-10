ED arrests 4 persons in PMLA case against Chinese smartphone company Vivo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Tuesday taken into custody four individuals as part of its investigation into a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case into the Chinese mobile company Vivo. Vivo

Those arrested in connection with the case are:

1. Guangwen Kyang, also known as Andrew Kuang, a Chinese national.

2. Hari Om Rai, the Managing Director of Lava International.

3. Rajan Malik.

4. Nitin Garg, a Chartered Accountant (CA).

This is a developing story. Please get back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON