ED arrests 4 persons in PMLA case against Chinese smartphone company Vivo

Oct 10, 2023 03:24 PM IST
Enforcement Directorate arrests 4 persons in PMLA case against Chinese phone-maker Vivo
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on Tuesday taken into custody four individuals as part of its investigation into a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case into the Chinese mobile company Vivo.
Those arrested in connection with the case are:
1. Guangwen Kyang, also known as Andrew Kuang, a Chinese national.
2. Hari Om Rai, the Managing Director of Lava International.
3. Rajan Malik.
4. Nitin Garg, a Chartered Accountant (CA).
This is a developing story. Please get back for updates.
