Enforcement Directorate issues notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under foreign exchange Act

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under Foreign Exchange Management Act, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

They said the notice for violation of forex funds to the tune of Rs 2 crore has been issued under the FEMA, after the probe in the case was completed recently.

They added Khan has been asked to reply to the notice within 45 days.

The case pertains to the probe agency initiating a FEMA investigation against him and his associates in 2014 after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in 2011, intercepted Khan and his manager, Marrouf Ali Khan, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly carrying an undeclared amount of USD 1.24 lakh and some other instruments in foreign currency.

Khan had said that he had done nothing wrong and they were carrying the money because they were travelling in a group and the act was inadvertent. The singer’s lawyers submitted details of shows and events in 2011 to prove he accumulated the said amount in 2011.

The ED, which is the central agency to probe such forex contraventions under the FEMA, took over the case after this episode. It had initiated the step after obtaining records of the said cash from the RBI.

The Sufi singer is very popular in the region and many of his songs are popular chartbusters in Hindi movies and also in Pakistan.. His ‘tere bin’ song for Ranveer Singh, Sarah Ali Khan starrer Simmba has been received very well. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2011 for the song ‘Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji’ from the movie ‘Ishqiya’.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 10:15 IST