ED on Bengal violence: '800-1000 attacked to cause death'

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has released a statement on violence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, saying "800-1000" people attacked its officials with an intention to cause death. The agency said the mob carried weapons such as lathis, stones and bricks. Three ED officials have sustained grievous injuries and are hospitalized. North 24 Parganas: Security personnel inspect a vehicle of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team which was attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas on Friday. (ANI)

The Central agency said the attack took place when its officials were searching three premises of TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh in connection with the PDS scam. It said the mob also snatched their phones, laptops, cash and wallets. They also vandalised the agency's vehicles.

"ED was conducting searches on the three premises of Sahajahan Sheikh, Convenor of TMC, North 24 Parganas in case of the PDS scam of West Bengal. During the searches. On one of the premises, ED team with CRPF personnels was attacked by 800-1000 people with an intention to cause death as these people were carrying weapons such as Lathis, stones & bricks. In this incident 3 ED officials have been grievously injured. Injured ED officials are being admitted to hospital for treatment. Violent mob also snatched/robbed/stole personal/official belongings of ED officials such as their mobile phones, laptop, cash, wallets, etc. and badly damaged some of the ED vehicles," it said in a statement.

According to reports, the agency will file an FIR into the case.

Also read: Congress calls for president's rule in Bengal over ED attack amid '2-seat' rift with Mamata Banerjee's TMC

The Trinamool Congress today said the villagers were provoked by the central agency and the security officials.

The BJP today said the continuance of Mamata Banerjee's government in Bengal is a threat to national security.

BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on X: "This is how lawless Bengal is. Continuance of the TMC government in West Bengal is a national security threat."

According to PTI, the ED officers were forced to leave their damaged vehicles behind and take auto rickshaws and two-wheelers.

BJP spokesperson demanded Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

"TMC goons have made a murderous attack on the ED officials who had gone there to carry out investigations. It is said that Rohigiyas, illegal infiltrators, have done this. Police refused to speak to the ED officials when they called for help on being attacked by the TMC goons. Imagine how worrisome it is... Law and order in West Bengal has completely collapsed," he said, per PTI.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has demanded the president's rule in West Bengal.