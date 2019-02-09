Enforcement Directorate questions Robert Vadra third time this week

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, for the third time in the last four days in connection with its probe into charges of money laundering in illegally acquiring assets abroad.

Vadra arrived at the ED office at 10.45 am and stayed till 2pm. He returned an hour later and the questioning went on till late in the evening. Earlier, Vadra was quizzed on February 6 and 7. The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in connection with a London-based property worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds).

Vadra has been granted protection from arrest till February 16 as he agreed to join the investigation in the case. During the hearing on Vadra’s application seeking protection from arrest, the ED had alleged that it had received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. But Vadra and his lawyers have denied the charge repeatedly and termed the investigation a political witch hunt. Vadra is also likely to appear in the Jaipur office of the ED on February 12 in connection with another money laundering case related to a land scam in Bikaner.

