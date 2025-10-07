Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Enforcement Directorate raids 15 spots in five cities across India in tech support scam case

ANI
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 02:20 pm IST

Investigation reveals millions in crypto transactions tied to tech support scam as ED aims to trace financial networks.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 15 premises in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Haryana, and Mumbai on Tuesday in connection with the tech support scam, officials said.

ED added that the probe aims to trace the full network of financial flows and identify both domestic and international beneficiaries.(PTI file photo)
The searches are underway under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the agency's action in the case it initiated based on multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Delhi Police.

ED investigation reveals that the accused were running several fake call centres operating from Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Rajouri Garden in Delhi. "These centres allegedly targeted foreign nationals by posing as representatives of reputed global firms," said the agency.

In some cases, the ED said, the fraudsters even impersonated law enforcement officials to extort money from unsuspecting victims by threatening them with arrest or legal action.

Preliminary findings, as reported by the federal agency, indicate that the crypto wallets used by the accused have recorded transactions worth millions of US dollars.

ED further added that the probe aims to trace the full network of financial flows and identify both domestic and international beneficiaries.

Officials noted that the raids were intended to gather digital evidence, financial records, and other incriminating material to strengthen the money laundering case. Several suspects are currently under the scanner for their alleged role in facilitating or benefiting from the fraudulent operations.

The ED's crackdown comes amid a series of actions against cyber-enabled financial crimes targeting foreign citizens. The agency is expected to continue its probe to uncover links between Indian operators and overseas counterparts involved in the transnational fraud.

