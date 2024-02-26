Engineering student in Bihar gets 83-lakh job offer. She studies at...

A third-year engineering student studying at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhagalpur has got ₹83-lakh job offer in her campus placement, reported India Today. A third-year engineering student, Ishika Jha, studying at Bhagalpur's Indian Institute of Information Technology has got ₹ 83 lakh job offer in her campus placement (Representational picture)(Shutterstock)

In the Google Hackathon's last round, the student named Ishika Jha impressed everyone by making a project on forest fire prediction using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. Her top performance earned her great marks and a place among the top 2.5% of applicants.

Currently, she is engaged in competitive coding and learning web development to boost her technical domain skills.

Ishika wants to solve real-world problems

As per the report, Ishika, a native of Haryana, developed a love for computers and coding in her childhood. Ishika is passionate about using tech to solve real-world problems, reported India Today.

The massive job offer she has got, is usually received by students of institutions like IIT, IIM, NIT etc. With her achievement, she has broken barriers and established that real talent knows no boundaries.

About IIIT Bhagalpur

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhagalpur (IIIT Bhagalpur) is one of the IIITs established by MHRD, Government of India in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. It is a joint venture of the central government (50%), Bihar government (35%) and BELTRON(15%). The institution started functioning from the academic year 2017.