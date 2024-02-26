 Engineering student in Bihar gets ₹83-lakh job offer. She studies at... | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Engineering student in Bihar gets 83-lakh job offer. She studies at...

Engineering student in Bihar gets 83-lakh job offer. She studies at...

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 05:46 PM IST

Ishika Jha is passionate about using tech to solve real-world problems.

A third-year engineering student studying at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhagalpur has got 83-lakh job offer in her campus placement, reported India Today.

A third-year engineering student, Ishika Jha, studying at Bhagalpur's Indian Institute of Information Technology has got <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83 lakh job offer in her campus placement (Representational picture)(Shutterstock)
A third-year engineering student, Ishika Jha, studying at Bhagalpur's Indian Institute of Information Technology has got 83 lakh job offer in her campus placement (Representational picture)(Shutterstock)

In the Google Hackathon's last round, the student named Ishika Jha impressed everyone by making a project on forest fire prediction using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. Her top performance earned her great marks and a place among the top 2.5% of applicants.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Currently, she is engaged in competitive coding and learning web development to boost her technical domain skills.

ALSO READ| Cong pledges to scrap Agnipath, reintroduce old army services recruitment scheme

Ishika wants to solve real-world problems

As per the report, Ishika, a native of Haryana, developed a love for computers and coding in her childhood. Ishika is passionate about using tech to solve real-world problems, reported India Today.

The massive job offer she has got, is usually received by students of institutions like IIT, IIM, NIT etc. With her achievement, she has broken barriers and established that real talent knows no boundaries.

ALSO READ| When will Sheikh Shahjahan be arrested? TMC leader makes big claim

About IIIT Bhagalpur

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhagalpur (IIIT Bhagalpur) is one of the IIITs established by MHRD, Government of India in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. It is a joint venture of the central government (50%), Bihar government (35%) and BELTRON(15%). The institution started functioning from the academic year 2017.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On