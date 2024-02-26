 When will Sheikh Shahjahan be arrested? TMC leader makes big claim | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / When will Sheikh Shahjahan be arrested? TMC leader makes big claim

When will Sheikh Shahjahan be arrested? TMC leader makes big claim

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Sheikh Shahjahan is absconding since the Jan 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to Sandeshkhali to search his premises in a ration scam

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said that Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault in North 24 Parganas village Sandeshkhali, will be arrested in seven days.

Ghosh's statement comes after the Calcutta high court stating that there is no stay on the arrest of Shahjahan, who is absconding since the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to Sandeshkhali to search his premises in a ration scam.

"About the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," the TMC leader said.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had claimed claimed that Shajahan could not be arrested because of legal tangles and stay on FIRs filed by the police.

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On