When will Sheikh Shahjahan be arrested? TMC leader makes big claim

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday said that Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of land grabbing and sexual assault in North 24 Parganas village Sandeshkhali, will be arrested in seven days.



Ghosh's statement comes after the Calcutta high court stating that there is no stay on the arrest of Shahjahan, who is absconding since the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to Sandeshkhali to search his premises in a ration scam.



"About the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," the TMC leader said.



TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had claimed claimed that Shajahan could not be arrested because of legal tangles and stay on FIRs filed by the police.

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.