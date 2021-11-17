Enhanced jurisdiction aimed at strengthening efforts of state cops, says BSF day after Bengal opposes move

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said enhanced jurisdiction along international borders was an enabling provision aimed at strengthening efforts of the state police. The BSF said it had been acting in close coordination with with police to conduct operations, patrolling, deploying joint nakas and establishing anti-human trafficking units along the India-Bangladesh border.

The BSF’s statement came a day after the West Bengal government passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend the forces’ jurisdiction. With this, Bengal became the second state after Punjab where such a resolution has been tabled and passed.

The resolution, moved by parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee, said the House believed that increasing the BSF's jurisdiction was against the country's federal structure, as law and order was a State subject. It stated that the notification exceeded the provision of the BSF Act and that it would lead to coordination issues between the state police and the BSF.

The BJP-led central government recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

