Ensure no restriction in supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients: MHA to states

The Centre on Thursday said there will be no restriction on the movement of medical oxygen and stressed that the supply cannot be limited to any particular state.

"No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to hospitals of the state or Union territory in which they are located," the order read.

As India saw 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 2,104 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the highest spike in the world on a single day, the oxygen crisis precipitated by the second wave appeared to intensify with complaints of shortage from several states.

Earlier in the day, some hospitals in Delhi moved the high court, pleading the replenishment of oxygen so that they can continue providing care to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

The order issued by the ministry of home affairs also instructed that no authority shall attach the oxygen-carrying vehicles passing through any district for making supplies specific to any particular district.

The government also banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes till further orders are issued. "Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the government, is prohibited with effect from 22nd April, 2021, and till further orders," it said.

The order highlighted that medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity and any impediment in its supplies has the potential to critically impact the management of patients suffering from coronavirus disease in other parts of the country.



