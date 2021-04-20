Ensure supply of oxygen, Remdesivir: Madhya Pradesh HC

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday asked the state government to ensure continuous and regular supply of life-saving drugs, including medical oxygen and Remdesivir used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Hearing five petitions alleging failure of the state government in dealing with the surge in Covid-19 cases, a bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and justice Atul Sreedharan directed the government to deal with the existing crises.

“The state government may regulate the supply of Remdesivir injections and other lifesaving drugs, but the process adopted for this purpose should be hassle-free and should not be cumbersome so as to ensure the supply of the drug in such a way that the time limit from requisition by the treating doctors and supply of medicines does not exceed an hour,” said the order.

“The state government should consider increasing the per day testing number of Covid infected persons for their early detection so as to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Test reports should be provided to concerned patients positively within 36 hours from the time of collection of the sample,” said the order.

It further urged the central government to “consider stepping in to ensure an increase in the production of Remdesivir and till such time it is not done, it should consider procuring Remdesivir by importing it...”