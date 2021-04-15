IND USA
Mumbai: Dadar wholesale vegetable market closed during a weekend lockdown imposed by the state government to curb coronavirus cases, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_10_2021_000192A)(PTI)
Ensure there is no panic buying, Centre tells states as Covid-19 curbs come back

The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to ensure that there is no hike in the price of essential items as people may panic buy things apprehending lockdowns to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 08:29 PM IST

The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to ensure that there is no hike in the price of essential items as people may panic buy things apprehending lockdowns to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

As India is surpassing a grim milestone in Covid-19 tally every day, states and UTs are bringing back stricter curbs. But grocery stores, chemists, pharmacists etc., should not be restricted, the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has said.

Unless the prices of the raw materials go up, which may result in price hike, prices of all essential supplies should remain fair and there will be no hike, the ministry said adding that the state and UT authorities will have to sensitise people against panic buying.

