Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday said that discussions between alliance partners could not be made public, even as he reiterated the claim that in the event of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a win in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, his party would form a government with majority. EPS: Talks between allies cannot be made public

Speaking to reporters after launching a state-wide campaign in Pudukkottai, EPS said, “We have made it clear (about forming a government with majority).”

“I can only say certain things to the media. There are certain things that I cannot speak about. A political party can reveal only a few things. It’s between alliance partners,” he added.

His comments came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu, scheduled for July 26. The Prime Minister is due to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of the Chola emperor Rajendra Chola, as well as inaugurate several projects in Thoothukudi. EPS also said that he would try to meet the Prime Minister during the latter’s visit.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah said that the alliance would form a coalition government in the event of a poll victory. (CAN YOU CLARIFY WHEN EXACTLY HE SAID THIS? CAN’T RECALL)

EPS also distanced himself from former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinkaran, whose breakaway faction— the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), is also a part of the NDA. Dhinkaran was expelled from AIADMK in 2017. He had earlier expressed a hope to be a part of the coalition government pitched by Shah. (WHEN DID DHINKARAN SAY THIS?)

“I don’t have anything to say about him being in the alliance. Don’t ask me about him. All that matters to us is that AIADMK and BJP are in an alliance,” said EPS.

EPS also utilised the opportunity to launch attacks at the ruling DMK government. As a part of his campaign, he urged people to rate the government’s administrative performance over the last four years. He also accused the government of making exaggerated claims (WAS HE REFERRING TO ANY SPECIFIC CLAIM?) Pamphlets with a list of DMK’s campaign promises left unfulfilled would be distributed door-to-door, he said, adding that people would be asked to mark the government’s performance out of 10.

Reacting to EPS’ comments, Dhinakaran said that all the parties in the state under the NDA’s banner were uniting with a singular focus to defeat the DMK. “If some people do not want to acknowledge that we are part of the alliance, it is their problem. Our opinion is the same as that of the Union home minister (on forming a coalition government),” Dhinakaran told reporters.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused EPS of paving the way for the BJP to make inroads into the state. “Every voter in Tamil Nadu must punish him for betraying the state by joining back with them after quitting the alliance,” Udhayanidhi said.