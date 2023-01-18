Home / India News / ‘Erroneous’: Centre dismisses Covid vaccine's ‘multiple side effects’ report

‘Erroneous’: Centre dismisses Covid vaccine's ‘multiple side effects’ report

Published on Jan 18, 2023 11:48 AM IST

The ministry was referring to a report citing an RTI response that acknowledged “a plethora of ramifications arising out of all the Covid vaccines”.

Terming the report “erroneous” , the ministry said that ICMR has only provided a list of benefits and drawbacks of the Covid-19 vaccine.(File)
Terming the report "erroneous" , the ministry said that ICMR has only provided a list of benefits and drawbacks of the Covid-19 vaccine.
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday dismissed media reports regarding the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) admitting to ‘multiple side-effects Covid-19 vaccines'. The ministry was referring to a report citing an RTI response that acknowledged “a plethora of ramifications arising out of all the Covid vaccines”. Terming the report “erroneous” , the ministry said that ICMR has only provided a list of benefits and drawbacks of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The ICRM response simply provided links of reputed websites of World Health Organisation (WHO), Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India where compiled global evidence of various Covid-19 vaccines are available,” the statement said.

The ministry further added that those who get different Covid-19 jabs may experience some “mild symptoms” with an exception of “severe adverse events” based on pre-disposing conditions.

It also mentioned that the benefits of the vaccine vastly outweighs any negative effects and noted that international research studies have demonstrated that vaccination against COVID-19 has helped in reducing the severity of disease by preventing hospitalisations and deaths caused by COVID-19. The National Technical Advisory Group on Imminisation (NTAGI) has periodically reviewed the benefits and side effects of vaccines in India, according to the ministry.

“Global research studies have shown that COVID19 vaccination has helped in reducing severity of disease by preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 and benefits of the vaccines overwhelmingly outweigh any adverse effects,” it said.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Sign out