e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Estimates show ‘upside potential’ for economy this financial year: CEA

Estimates show ‘upside potential’ for economy this financial year: CEA

Given the uncertainty, the CEA said, it is difficult to predict if positive territory can be hit in the third or fourth quarter of this fiscal.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said there is an upside potential in the estimates about the economy in this financial year as recovery is faster than expected.
Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said there is an upside potential in the estimates about the economy in this financial year as recovery is faster than expected.(HT Photo)
         

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Friday said there is an “upside potential” in the estimates about the economy during the current financial year as recovery is taking faster than expected.

Giving outlook for the near future, he said, “We should be cautiously optimistic and the caution is warranted because economic impact is primarily due to the pandemic.” Given the uncertainty, he said, it is difficult to predict if positive territory can be hit in the third or fourth quarter of this fiscal.

“I would say that the given what we have seen in Q1 and Q2 and with the optimism that is being seen in the estimates, I do see upside potential in that estimate given the good recovery that is happening,” he said when asked about growth estimates for the entire financial year.

He further said that food inflation is expected to soften in the third quarter and it is something which has to be tracked closely.

tags
top news
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘Biggest IPL ever’ amid Covid: Uday Shankar explains success #HTLS2020
‘Biggest IPL ever’ amid Covid: Uday Shankar explains success #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In