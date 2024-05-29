 EU provides €250,000 to assist victims of severe storm in Manipur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
EU provides €250,000 to assist victims of severe storm in Manipur

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 05:36 PM IST

The aid will be delivered by the EU’s humanitarian partner, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), to those most affected in some of the worst-hit areas

NEW DELHI: The European Union (EU) has provided €250,000 (more than 2.26 crore) to help people affected by a hailstorm and heavy rain in the northeastern state of Manipur in early May, and the aid is expected to benefit more than 1,500 most vulnerable families.

On 5 May, a severe hailstorm struck large swathes of Manipur, causing extensive damage to more than 48,000 houses, several infrastructure projects, and agricultural lands and crops across 16 districts (ANI)
The aid will be delivered by the EU’s humanitarian partner, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), to those most affected in some of the worst-hit areas, the EU said in a statement on Wednesday.

Priority will be given to distributing food and emergency shelter kits to help affected people whose livelihoods and houses were damaged by the storm. This will help communities to cope with the impact of the storm on their livelihood and to restore their houses.

On 5 May, a severe hailstorm struck large swathes of Manipur, causing extensive damage to more than 48,000 houses, several infrastructure projects, and agricultural lands and crops across 16 districts. The storm lasted 15 minutes, with hailstones measuring four to five inches, and its intensity resulted in major flooding in urban areas and widespread power outages.

The EU and its member states are among the world’s leading donors of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need around the world, the statement said.

The EU funding is being made available through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (ECHO) department of the European Commission. The EU, with headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, helps victims of conflict and disasters every year, providing aid to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.

