European Commission President says first visit of new term will be to India

New Delhi: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday that the first visit of her second term will be to India to “upgrade the strategic partnership” with the world’s largest democracy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her India visit while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. (AFP)

Von der Leyen is set to visit New Delhi at a time when the European Union (EU) has stepped up efforts to finalise a long-delayed free trade agreement with India. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal visited Brussels over the weekend for his first meeting with the new European Trade Commissioner, Maroš Šefčovič.

She announced the visit while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, outlining the EU’s efforts to forge new trade partnerships around the world and to diversify supply chains.

Noting that the EU is working with countries in Africa to the Asia-Pacific region to develop clean-tech value chains and clean fuels, Von der Leyen said: “Hence, the first trip of my new Commission will be to India. Together with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi we want to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world.”

She added, “This new engagement with countries across the world is not only an economic necessity but a message to the world. It is Europe’s response to rising global competition. We want more cooperation with all who are open for it.”

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the top EU leader is expected to be in India in late February or early March. The India-EU Summit is expected to be held during the visit, giving a fillip to the 27-member bloc’s efforts to bolster ties in areas ranging from critical technologies to defence and security.

Von der Leyen was re-elected for a second five-year term at the head of the EU’s powerful executive body in 2024. Her victory was seen as a sign of continuity in the EU’s leadership amid external and internal challenges, including growing support for far-right political forces within the bloc.

The return of Donald Trump as US president has spurred the EU’s efforts to finalise trade and investment deals with India, though negotiations have been protracted because of differences on issues such as market access, tariffs and environment and labour clauses.

The tenth round of negotiations is scheduled in Brussels during March 10-14, with discussions focusing on trade, investment, geographical indications, services, investment protection and government procurement. The talks resumed in June 2022 after an eight-year hiatus.

The meeting between Goyal and Šefčovič too had been in the pipeline for weeks, and their high-level dialogue in Brussels during January 18-19 was aimed at setting a “new framework for India-European Union strategic agenda in the area of trade and investments”, according to a readout from the Indian side.

Goyal outlined six principles for building a mutually beneficial partnership, including a “commercially meaningful trade agenda” that is fair and equitable, and addresses tariff and non-tariff barriers for the benefit of businesses from both sides.

In an apparent reference to India’s concerns about the environment and labour clauses in the ongoing negotiations, Goyal also said the two sides should cooperate in trade and sustainable development in a “fair manner keeping in mind the respective level of developments and the principle of common but differentiated responsibility”.