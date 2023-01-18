'Even Baba Ramdev can't...': Pics of IndiGo plane on Twitter amid Tejasvi row

South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya 'accidentally' opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo flight during the boarding process on January 10. The incident reported on Tuesday has triggered a massive row with the Congress raising many questions over how it happened and why the incident did not come to light immediately. The airline said it happened by mistake and the flight took off only after all checks were done. Read | 'BJP VIP Brats': Opposition reacts after reports claim Surya opened IndiGo flight exit door

Meanwhile, social media users are sharing photos and videos of the emergency exits asking how one can open the emergency exit door by mistake. A demo video of IndiGo's ATR 72 showing how to open the emergency exit is doing the rounds. In the video, the demonstrators pull the top portion of the gate marked as 'Pull to open' to fully open the emergency exit door.

For the jokers commenting on the fact that an ATR exit door works differently , here is a representative photo. Even Baba Ramdev can’t rest his hand on the lever while staying seated , “accidentally” or purposely pic.twitter.com/OUsvu5xRLg — Mohan Kumaramangalam மோகன் குமாரமங்கலம் (@MKumaramangalam) January 18, 2023

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was lightly resting his hand on the door and after a while, indicated to the air hostess that it may have opened slightly: News18



This is what the emergency exits of ATR 72 Turbo Prop look like. Can News18 explain how to rest the hand on the lever lightly? pic.twitter.com/bLabrt9Ice — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) January 18, 2023

Apart from the demo video, the photo of the IndiGo ATR 72 is also going viral. In the photo, it can be seen the red button to open the emergency exit is above the window. Tejasvi was on the window seat.

Tamil Nadu Congress leader Mohan Kumaramangalam shared the photos and the videos of the emergency exit and said even Baba Ramdev can't rest his hand on the level while staying seated 'accidentally' or purposely.

As the Congress turned the heat on the BJP over this issue, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia acknowledged the incident and said the passenger himself reported the incident and apologised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON