'Even Kasab didn't have...': Aaditya Thackeray on security of rebel Sena MLAs

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday questioned the tight security of the rebel MLAs of the Shinde camp and remarked that even terrorist Ajmal Kasab who was the perpetrator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack did not have such security. "What are you scared of? That some of your MLAs may run away? Why so much fear?" Aaditya Thackeray said, as quoted by news agency PTI, ahead of Sunday's crucial Speaker election in which BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar won.

The rebel MLAs arrived in Mumbai from Goa on Saturday evening for the Speaker election on Sunday and the floor test on Monday. They were lodged in a luxury hotel in south Mumbai in the vicinity of the Vidhan Bhavan. Ahead of the election, the MLAs arrived in the Assembly amid tight protection.

“The rebel MLAs (Eknath Shinde faction), who came today, were unable to look us in the eye. How long are you going to move from one hotel to the other? These MLAs will have to go to their Assembly constituencies one day. How will they face the people then?” Aaditya said.

Aaditya spoke to the media persons at length on the issue of Aarey forest and the Maharashtra rebellion as well. On the Aarey issue, he said he was supposed to join the protest but had to miss it because of the Speaker election. Urging the new government to reconsider the decision to restart the metro car shed project in the Aarey colony, Aaditya said, "Don't cast the hate for us on to our beloved Mumbai."

Before the election, a commotion was created in the Vidhan Bhaban after a notice sealing the Sena office appeared on the closed door after both the Shinde camp and Uddhav camp claimed the office. Aaditya clarified that their faction closed the office of the Shiv Sena legislature party. "We have to go to the House together, the keys to the office are with us. They had kept some of our MLAs locked up. What is the big deal if we have locked up the office," Aaditya said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With agency inputs)

