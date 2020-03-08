e-paper
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots

At least 53 people have died in Delhi riots triggered by violent clashes between the supporters and opponents of the amended citizenship act in February. Shiv Sena has targeted Centre over the riots.

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 16:53 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has again hit out at Centre over Delhi riots.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has again hit out at Centre over Delhi riots. (PTI Photo/File)
         
Highlights
  • Sanjay Raut hits out over Delhi riots in his Saamna column
  • Raut had earlier compared the riots to the anti-Sikh pogrom of 1984
  • Raut describes the riot as the dance of death

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has described Delhi communal riots in February as “inhuman dance of death” and added that even Yamraj, the god of death as per Hindu faith, would “quit” seeing the carnage.

Writing in his Sunday column ‘Rokhthok’ in party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said politics today lacked ‘humanity’ while indirectly seeking Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the violence.

“Politics has lost humanity, from that politics rises cruel religious hysteria, and from that hysteria, the newfound nationalism is born. That nationalism is killing country’s remaining people,” Raut wrote.

He added that innocent children of warring communities were orphaned in the riots.

“The scene of the Delhi riots is heart-wrenching. Seeing the inhuman dance of death, Yamraj will also resign from his post. Innocent children of Hindus and Muslims became orphans. We are creating a new world of orphans,” Raut commented.

The Shiv Sena had earlier hit out at Amit Shah and questioned his absence when the violence raged in northeast Delhi killing over 50 people. Saamana, too, equated February riots with the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi.

“The world is on the brink of destruction due to fight over Hindutva, Atheism, Hindu-Muslim, Christian-Muslim. People are dying in communal riots. There are cries to save them in the name of God. But no Ishwar, no Allah, no Jesus rescues. People have to survive on their own strength. The governments, too, shut their doors in time of dire need.”

Raut added that the number of children orphaned due to Delhi riots will be over 100.

“A photo of a boy standing in front of his dad’s dead body was viral on social media. Who were those who took life of over 50 people (in reality, it will be over 100) in the violence and injured over 500 people? Even after looking at the images of children who lost their family members, if people still believe in Hindu-Muslim, it is the death of humanity,” he wrote.

The Sena leader said the government could not save Muddasar Khan’s son or the son of 32-year-old Ahmednagar farmer Malhari Batule, who committed suicide due to the inability to repay loan, from being orphaned. He said while the death toll in riots, drought, floods are announced, the number of children who are orphaned or those who lose everything is never announced, hiding the real extent of the tragedies.

