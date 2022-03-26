Evening brief: Centre introduces new Covid guidelines for international flights, and all the latest news
Centre eases Covid rules as int'l flights resume tomorrow. Details here
The scheduled international passenger flights are all set to resume from Sunday. Read more
Birbhum violence: Firefighters waited for 10 hours to enter burnt homes, says witness
The fire-fighting personnel waited for ten hours to enter the burnt houses in Bengal's Birbhum district to recover the charred bodies. Read more
Nandi Hills now open for tourists on the weekends
Nandi Hills, known to be one of the best and ideal weekend getaway spots, will open again for weekend tourists from Saturday. Read more
Ukraine war: Capital Kyiv under fresh, longer curfew
A fresh and longer curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kviv from Saturday evening until Monday morning. Read more
'When your mind is only running in one direction, you can tend to lose joy': Kohli opens up on leaving RCB captaincy
Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League. Read more
Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj evicted in five days for misbehaving with jailor; viewers say, 'don't mess with Karan Kundrra'
Actor Chetan Hansraj has been evicted from Lock Upp just five days after his entry into the captivity-based reality show. Read more
Janhvi Kapoor turns cool bride as she walks the ramp for Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week: Check out pics, videos
Day 4 of FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week 2022 saw Janhvi Kapoor walking the ramp for designer Punit Balana. Read more