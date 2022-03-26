Evening brief: Centre introduces new Covid guidelines for international flights, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre eases Covid rules as int'l flights resume tomorrow. Details here

The scheduled international passenger flights are all set to resume from Sunday. Read more

Birbhum violence: Firefighters waited for 10 hours to enter burnt homes, says witness

The fire-fighting personnel waited for ten hours to enter the burnt houses in Bengal's Birbhum district to recover the charred bodies. Read more

Nandi Hills now open for tourists on the weekends

Nandi Hills, known to be one of the best and ideal weekend getaway spots, will open again for weekend tourists from Saturday. Read more

Ukraine war: Capital Kyiv under fresh, longer curfew

A fresh and longer curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kviv from Saturday evening until Monday morning. Read more

'When your mind is only running in one direction, you can tend to lose joy': Kohli opens up on leaving RCB captaincy

Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League. Read more

Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj evicted in five days for misbehaving with jailor; viewers say, 'don't mess with Karan Kundrra'

Actor Chetan Hansraj has been evicted from Lock Upp just five days after his entry into the captivity-based reality show. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor turns cool bride as she walks the ramp for Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week: Check out pics, videos

Day 4 of FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week 2022 saw Janhvi Kapoor walking the ramp for designer Punit Balana. Read more