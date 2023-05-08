Evening brief: Anurag Thakur alleges ‘deep conspiracy' over Sonia Gandhi's remark, and all the latest news

Anurag Thakur's ‘deep conspiracy’ jab at Congress over Sonia Gandhi's ‘Karnataka’s sovereignty’ remark Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday claimed that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s alleged reference to “Karnataka’s sovereignty” has revealed the party's “deep conspiracy to disintegrate India”. Read more Union minister Anurag Thakur. (PTI)

Mysuru Dasara fame elephant Balarama passes away, PM Modi pays his respects

Balarama, the iconic elephant of Mysuru Dasara celebrations, passed away on Sunday evening due to age–related health issues and TB. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Balarama and said that he is saddened by the incident. Read more

Tini Tom claims rampant use of drugs in Malayalam film industry, Dhyan Sreenivasan reacts: ‘No one is force-fed’

Malayalam actor Tini Tom’s recent statement about the Malayalam film industry has sent shockwaves. Speaking at an event, he said that he recently worked with an actor whom he suspected to be a drug addict and due to which feels drug use is rampant in Malayalam filmdom. Tini Tom is also an executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Read more

Woman demands full refund from wedding photographer after divorce. WhatsApp chat goes viral

People hire wedding photographers to capture the moments from their big day that can be cherished for years to come. Some couples appreciate the work of their photographers so much that they contact them again for future events. However, a woman contacted her wedding photographer four years after her big day with an unexpected request. She demanded a refund, citing divorce as the reason. Yes, you read that right! Read more

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding anniversary post

On 7th wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor shared some beautiful pictures of her with husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON