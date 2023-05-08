Anurag Thakur's ‘deep conspiracy’ jab at Congress over Sonia Gandhi's ‘Karnataka’s sovereignty’ remark

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday claimed that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s alleged reference to “Karnataka’s sovereignty” has revealed the party's “deep conspiracy to disintegrate India”. Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur.(PTI)

Thakur's criticism comes even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission demanding immediate action against the former Congress president over her remarks.

Thakur reacted after the official Twitter handle of the Congress wrote,"CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

"By referring to 'Karnataka’s sovereignty', Sonia Gandhi Ji, you have revealed the Congress’ deep conspiracy to disintegrate India," Thakur said on Twitter.

The Union minister also claimed that people have not forgotten how the Congress government, going against public sentiment, mischievously introduced a separate flag for Karnataka to mock the BJP's allegiance to the 'One Nation, One Flag'.

Thakur was apparently referring to former chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's move ahead of the 2018 assembly poll when it had approved a new design for a state flag for Karnataka and sent a proposal to the Centre.

“Neither Sonia Gandhi Ji nor her party ever accepted India as a nation. Kannadigas will foil the Congress’s game plan,” Thakur alleged.

In the run-up to the Karnataka poll 2023, the BJP also has asked the commission to direct the filing of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi for her remarks. Sonia Gandhi has breached the Model Code of Conduct, according to Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, who submitted the complaint.

