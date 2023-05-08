Karnataka poll: BJP moves EC against Sonia Gandhi, seeks action over ‘sovereignty’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday moved the Election Commission against remarks by former Congress president on ‘sovereignty of Karnataka’, which has triggered a massive political storm in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi during a public meeting for the Karnataka assembly election in Hubbali on Saturday. (ANI)

A delegation of the BJP went to the poll panel office in the national capital. “She (Sonia Gandhi) deliberately used the word sovereignty. Congress manifesto is the agenda of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and hence they are using such words. We hope EC will take action against this anti-national act”, Union minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters.



Union minister Shobha Karandlaje too hit out at the former Congress president, "Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. We demanded that FIR should be registered against her".



On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi had addressed a rally in Hubbali district of poll-bound Karnataka. The Congress official Twitter handle posted,"CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."



A political storm erupted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders targeting the grand old party over the remark.

“Not only Karnataka, I want to tell this to the entire country with a lot of pain that in this election Congress’s ‘shahi parivar’ yesterday came to Karnataka and said that they want to protect the ‘sovereignty’ of Karnataka", the prime minister said in a rally on Sunday.



“Do you know what is the meaning of it... When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India", he had said.

