Evening brief: Assam, Meghalaya sign historic agreement to resolve 50-year-old boundary dispute and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma. (ANI)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Assam, Meghalaya sign 'historic' agreement to end 50-year border dispute

In a significant move, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma signed an agreement. Read more 

Ukraine military ‘seriously degraded’: Russian minister as peace talks are held

Ukraine's military capacity has 'seriously degraded', Russia defence minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Tuesday in a televised meeting. Read more 

'I did decently well in World Cup but then got dropped': India star says he was 'frustrated' with snub; 'Makes no sense'

The 2019 World Cup ended in a heartbreak for India. Having finished the league stage as the No. Read more 

Milind Soman's 83-year-old mother riding bicycle after 25 years is the fitness motivation you need: Ankita Konwar reacts

Age is just a number. No one in Bollywood justifies this statement quite like Milind Soman, and he surely gets it from his mother. Read more 

'Comedians in danger everywhere, be it Chris Rock or Zelensky': Paresh Rawal after Will Smith's slap

Actor Paresh Rawal has extended his support to comedian Chris Rock a day after he was slapped by actor Will Smith. Read more 

Topics
assam meghalaya
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
