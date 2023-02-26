Evening brief: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'I don't have a house' remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the Congress' 85th Plenary session on its 3rd day, in Nava Raipur, Sunday.(PTI)

'I am 52 but don't have a house yet,' says Rahul Gandhi; BJP mocks

Recounting an incident after the 1997 election, Rahul Gandhi said he used to think that the government house that his family used to stay at belonged to them until one day his mother told him they were leaving the house. Read more

‘Kidney for sale’: Sarcastic poster on Bengaluru's rental deposits is viral

In a quirky and sarcastic poster, a person announced that his left kidney is on sale to fund the security deposit of his rental house. The hilarious poster is now viral on the internet with people reacting to supposedly high rents and deposits of homes in the tech capital. Read more

'I cried everyday for a month. Dhoni, Dhawan came to me and said…': India cricketer reveals 'lowest point' of career

It takes a lifetime to build a good perception and moment to destroy it. The moment can be by choice or by sheer misfortune. Veteran India cricketer Ishant Sharma will forever be know for his Test bowling heroics, exemplified with that dismissal of Ricky Ponting at WACA, and as one of the few fast bowlers in modern era to have played 100 Tests, but he believed he had the ability to achieve the milestone in white-ball cricket as well before it was cut short by that one moment of misfortune which he considers as the "lowest point" of his career. Read more

After Naatu Naatu, Pak actor Hania Aamir dances to Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga

After her dance performance on Naatu Naatu from the Telugu film RRR went viral, Hania Aamir has put up more videos of her dancing with other guests at her friend's wedding. The Pakistani actor, who was dressed in a gold sharara outfit and sneakers, also danced effortlessly to several other Indian songs including Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga and Koi Mil Laga. Read more

Safari vehicle topples as rhinos charge towards it, tourists luckily escape

A scary video of a jeep toppling over after two rhinos charged towards it was recently posted on Twitter. The video has now sparked a conversation among netizens about guidelines regarding wildlife safaris. Read more

Zendaya picks two vintage Versace and Prada dresses for NAACP Image Awards, becomes the best dressed star of 2023 for us

When it comes to serving memorable fashion moments, no celebrity does it better than Zendaya and her stylist of many years, Law Roach. The two are a match made in fashion heaven, and never miss an opportunity to display the greatest sartorial creations of our time on the red carpet. While attending the NAACP Image Awards at LA's Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Law Roach proved our claim true. Read more

