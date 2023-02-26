In a quirky and sarcastic poster, a person announced that his left kidney is on sale to fund the security deposit of his rental house. The hilarious poster is now viral on the internet with people reacting to supposedly high rents and deposits of homes in the tech capital. ‘Kidney for sale’: Sarcastic poster on Bengaluru's rental deposits is viral(Twitter/Ramayakh)

A twitter user named Ramyakh shared the poster which read, “Left kidney on sale. Need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for”

The person, however, also mentioned that he is just kidding, and he is looking for a rental house at Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area. The poster also read, “Just Kidding, but I need a house in Indiranagar. Scan the code for profile.” A QR code was also seen on the poster which is said to be the profile of the advertiser for the sake of landlords.

The poster has escalated the discussion on soaring rents and deposits in Bengaluru which has become a home for people from parts of the country and the world. A user named Anita Rane lauded the move and wrote, “I 100% would do this too and gotta resort to marketing tactics”

Few people also shared their house hunting experiences in Bengaluru. A user named Abhitosh wrote, “While on house hunt landlord got offended on rejection. Because i said that I'm not interested in making you rich. Instead, will opt for Honda City and pay EMI for long commute.”