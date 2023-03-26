Evening brief: BJP slams Congress as Jagdish Tytler joins party's 'satyagraha', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress' Jagdish Tytler and BJP spokesperson RP Singh (R). (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Killer of Sikhs…’: BJP leader on Jagdish Tytler at Congress satyagraha

After Congress leader Jagdish Tytler joined the party’s satyagraha at Raj Ghat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson RP Singh on Sunday said that it showed the real intentions of the grand old party. Read more

Rajkummar Rao responds to viral interview on nepotism with Sonam Kapoor: 'It was edited in such a way...'

Rajkummar Rao has said that Sonam Kapoor is a genuine person who is nice, and is always there for everyone. The actor was responding to the online criticism that she has faced for a video interview of them together and it shows her talking about the struggles of being a star kid. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warning signs of abnormal mental development

Depending on the person's age, abnormal mental development can take different forms. Abnormal mental development can manifest in various ways depending on the individual and the specific condition they may be experiencing. Read more

'When I got out, Raina told me 'Both Dhoni and I got out for ducks'': Star India opener's forgettable debut

Every human, irrespective of the profession, wants that perfect start on the first day of office. In cricket, if you are a batter, you want to score a hundred. In ODIs, none has ever managed to do that donning the Indian jersey before KL Rahul joined the elusive club, of 16 batters now, in 2016. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Class 9 English question paper has a question on Virat Kohli. See viral pic

A picture of a class 9 English question paper is going viral on social media. Reason? It has a question related to former India skipper Virat Kohli that students need to answer in 100-120 words. Read more

Simple summer desserts to make at home

There are several summer desserts which could be prepared at home like Mango mousse, kulfi, etc. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON