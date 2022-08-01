Evening brief: China warns US against Nancy Pelosi's speculated Taiwan visit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PLA will not ‘sit idly by’, warns China on possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan

China on Monday warned that its military will “not sit idly by” if the US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that Beijing claims as its own. Read more

Centre constitutes special task force to monitor monkeypox

The Union health ministry has constituted a special task force to monitor monkeypox cases, assist in the expansion of diagnostic facilities, and explore the possibility of vaccine development or sourcing to control the infection, officials said on Monday. Read more

‘Jhukega nahi’: In Uddhav's defence of Sanjay Raut, viral dialogue from ‘Pushpa’

Addressing a press conference on the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday invoked the viral ‘jhukega nahi’ (will not bow) dialogue from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Read more

SUVs power Mahindra in July, Scorpio-N all set to further rack up numbers

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday informed it had sold a total of 56,148 vehicles in the month of July of which almost half were from its SUV lineup. Read more

Deepika Padukone reacts to 'proud' friend spotting her billboard in Los Angeles: 'My heart is so full'

Deepika Padukone has reacted to a friend who said she was feeling 'proud' after spotting her billboard on the streets of Los Angeles. Read more

Foods to eat after 50: Dietary changes for men and women to stay healthy

If 40s is the time when you begin strategising about healthy ageing, 50s is about implementation. Read more

