PLA will not 'sit idly by', warns China on possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Published on Aug 01, 2022 02:45 PM IST
The latest warning, issued by the Chinese foreign ministry, came as Pelosi landed in Singapore earlier on Monday on a four-nation tour including Malaysia, South Korea and Japan
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, on Monday. (AP)
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi (left) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, on Monday. (AP)
BySutirtho Patranobis

BEIJING: China on Monday warned that its military will “not sit idly by” if the US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that Beijing claims as its own.

The latest warning, issued by the Chinese foreign ministry, came as Pelosi landed in Singapore earlier on Monday on a four-nation tour including Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

There is speculation that Pelosi will also visit Taiwan, a possibility that has already enraged Beijing.

Speaking at the foreign ministry briefing, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China would like to warn the US again that the “People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will never sit idly by” if the US diplomat visits Taiwan.

“China will definitely take resolute and strong countermeasures to defend its own sovereignty and territorial integrity. What the US should do is to abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, fulfil President (Joe) Biden’s promise not to support ‘Taiwan independence’, and not allow it,” Zhao was quoted as saying by the paper.cn.

Zhao added because of Pelosi’s status as the “No 3 official of the US government”, a visit to Taiwan would “lead to egregious political impact”.

“The one-China principle is the pinnacle of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. It is the US that is constantly distorting and hollowing out the one-China policy on the Taiwan issue and making irresponsible remarks,” Zhao said.

Separately, the PLA on Monday marked its 95th anniversary amid rising tension over Taiwan with announcements about advancements made in new weaponry including a hypersonic missile, amphibious assault ship, aerial tanker and large destroyers, state media reports said.

China has, for the first time, revealed a video featuring the launch of what resembled a DF-17 missile, a report in the state-run Global Times said, adding that the “aircraft carrier killer” is “almost impossible to intercept” and linking to tension over Taiwan Strait.

The tabloid also reported late on Sunday that China’s next-generation aerial tanker, the YU-20, joined combat readiness training, as the aircraft is expected to boost other fighter aircraft’s long-range operational capabilities.

The report quoted PLA air force’s Senior Colonel Shen Jinke as vowing to “…safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with warplane sorties around the island of Taiwan”.

Late last week, Chinese official media quoted President Xi Jinping telling Biden that the US should abide by the “one-China principle” and warned him against “playing with fire” over Taiwan.

Speaking to Biden over phone, Xi told him that China firmly opposed Taiwanese independence and interference of external forces.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sutirtho Patranobis

    Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as Hindustan Times’ China correspondent. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before being posted abroad.

