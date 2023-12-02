Evening brief: Congress jibe over ED officer's arrest; TN braces for rainfall amid ‘Michaung’, and all the latest news

Congress on Saturday aimed criticism at the BJP regarding the arrest of an Enforcement Directorate official in Tamil Nadu. Allegedly extorting ₹20 lakh from a local doctor, the incident led the Congress to suggest that the BJP's “superstar campaigners” had “stumbled” once more. Jairam Ramesh, a senior leader of the party, accused the Narendra Modi government of tarnishing the reputation of central agencies and “transforming them into political tools.” "One of the superstar campaigners of the BJP has stumbled yet again, this time in Tamil Nadu. Weeks after an ED official was caught with a ₹15 lakhs bribe in Rajasthan, another official of the ED was caught red-handed with ₹20 lakhs for extortion and bribery," he said. Dig deeper

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are preparing for the impact of the 'Michaung' cyclone, expected to hit the north Tamil Nadu coast on December 4. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Saturday, the deep depression is anticipated to shift west-northwestward and escalate into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Following its cyclone formation, IMD predicts its northwestward movement towards the west-central Bay of Bengal near the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu by December 4. Dig deeper

More news on this: Cyclone, WD likely to affect winter season this year: IMD

Latest News

Rajasthan Election 2023: When, where and how to check results on December 3 Dig deeper

Jewellery agent arrested for cheating customers of ₹13 lakh Dig deeper

India News

Amendments to IT Act decriminalise offences, increase penalties Dig deeper

Union minister R K Singh advocates nuclear power amid storage challenges Dig deeper

Global Matters

Italian authorities in Bologna are bracing for a potential collapse of the Garisenda Tower, also known as the 'leaning tower', as it's currently at risk due to its significant tilt. Standing for nearly a millennium, this iconic tower, soaring over 150 feet, faces the threat of collapsing due to its leaning, as reported in the media. Erected in the 12th century, it stands alongside the taller Asinelli Tower, both renowned as popular tourist attractions in the city. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt turned to social media to write an extensive note commending her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the entire Animal team for their performances in the movie. She also mentioned her newfound admiration for Rashmika Mandanna's role, declaring her membership in the ‘crushmika club’ after witnessing Rashmika's performance in the action film. Rashmika, visibly touched by the praise, responded with nothing but affection for Alia. Alia posted photos of Ranbir on Instagram, one portraying him interacting with fans and another capturing a moment of him reading to their daughter, Raha. Through Instagram Stories, she lauded director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work, emphasizing the film's ability to evoke “goosebumps and iconic imagery for days.” Did deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sarees stand as an enduring attire, exuding an undeniable grace. Whether for formal events or everyday wear, sarees reign supreme. They offer remarkable versatility, presenting a wide array of styles, colors, and variations. From dual-tone designs to netted textures, saree trends undergo constant evolution. Among these trends, sequined sarees maintain their dominance on fashion charts. Once reserved for evening gowns and cocktail dresses, sequins have elegantly transitioned into traditional ethnic and fusion wear. Adorned with vibrant hues and dazzling sparkle, these remarkable sarees effortlessly create a stunning appearance. As the wedding season approaches, owning a sequined saree becomes a must-have in your ethnic wardrobe. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

11 days following the agonising and heart-wrenching defeat in the World Cup final against Australia, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) convened to assess India's performance in the tournament alongside head coach Rahul Dravid. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, participated in the meeting via video call while vacationing in London, while the gathering occurred in New Delhi on Thursday. India emerged as one of the top-performing teams in the tournament, securing 10 consecutive wins, but stumbled at a crucial juncture, losing the final to Australia by six wickets. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

