Cyclone Michaung: Colleges closed in Puducherry; Tamil Nadu braces for rainfall

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are bracing themselves to face the 'Michaung' cyclone. The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the north Tamil Nadu coast on December 4. According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction on Saturday, the deep depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Commuters wade across a flooded street after heavy rains in Chennai on December 1, 2023. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)(AFP)

IMD has predicted that after transforming into a cyclone, it would move northwestwards and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4.

In view of the cyclone, colleges will be closed on December 4 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions as per a circular from the Government of Puducherry.

Orange alert in Tamil Nadu

India Meteorological Department took to X(formerly Twitter) and informed about the Orange alert in Tamil Nadu and other areas.

"#CoastalTamilNadu, #Puducherry and #Karaikal are likely to experience very heavy to isolated heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between 30th November and 2nd-4th December. Stay alert and stay safe!," read the post.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is facing heavy rainfall for the past few days which has resulted in water logging and flood like situation in many areas.

Preparations in Tamil Nadu in the wake of the calamity

On Friday, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin held a meeting with 12 district administration heads and discussed preparedness in the wake of the cyclone. Stalin has promised the people that government officials and representatives will ensure their safety.

"The government departments are ready to carry out all necessary tasks in a coordinated manner so that the public does not face any inconvenience due to heavy rains," posted Stalin on X (formerly Twitter).

"All the people's representatives and officials will stand with the people in the field and ensure their safety," he added.