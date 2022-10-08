Evening brief: Congress president not going to be a remote control, says Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress president not going to be a remote control, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday rubbished allegations that the new party chief will be remote controlled by the Gandhi family. Read more

Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 12th floor of residential building in Chembur

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, a civic official said. Read more

'Cricketers like him come once in many years': Pollard cautions Team India fans in massive praise for 28-year-old star

Over the past few months, there has been a re-emergence of India star Hardik Pandya in international cricket. Read more

GodFather box office day 3 collection: Chiranjeevi film enters ₹100 cr club, beats Liger, Acharya's lifetime earnings

GodFather, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, has entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide within three days of its release. Read more

Explained: How Artificial Intelligence can be misused to cheat in chess games

Recently Chess.com, the leading platform for online chess, came with shocking revelations in a report claiming that 19-year-old American Grandmaster Hans Niemann “likely cheated” in over 100 online games. Read more

South Korean groom dances to BTS song for Indian bride on their wedding day

There are numerous videos of grooms dancing and surprising their brides. These videos are often wholesome and fun to watch. Watch here

