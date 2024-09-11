Evening brief: Congress's 5 poll promises for J&K; Maldivian ministers who insulted Modi resign, & more news

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced five major promises if the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance wins power in Jammu and Kashmir. Key pledges include a health insurance scheme offering ₹25 lakh coverage per family and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandit migrants, a long-standing Congress commitment. Kharge also promised ₹3,000 monthly benefits for women heads of families and an interest-free loan of ₹5 lakh to women. At a rally in Anantnag, Kharge criticized the BJP for failing to deliver on job promises and urged voters to support the Congress-NC alliance ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections. Dig deeper Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah during a public meeting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag. (PTI)

Two Maldivian junior ministers, suspended for criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have resigned ahead of President Mohamed Muizzu's upcoming visit to New Delhi. Malsha Shareef and Mariyam Shiuna, along with a colleague, were suspended in January after calling Modi a "clown" and "terrorist" on social media following his promotion of tourism in Lakshadweep. The comments angered India and impacted Indian tourism to the Maldives. Relations between the two nations have improved since diplomatic talks, following Muizzu’s demand to replace Indian defence personnel stationed in the Maldives earlier this year. Muizzu's India visit is expected soon. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Maldivian ministers who insulted Modi resign ahead of Muizzu’s India trip Dig deeper

₹25 lakh health insurance to interest-free loan: Congress's 5 guarantees ahead of J&K polls Dig deeper

India News

PNB fraud case: Fugitive Nirav Modi's assets worth ₹29.75 crore attached by ED Dig deeper

Out on bail, Engineer Rashid vows to fight against PM Modi's ‘Naya Kashmir narrative’ Dig deeper

Global Matters

Why did Taylor Swift sign off on her endorsement for Democrat POTUS-hopeful Kamala Harris, as 'childless cat lady'? Dig deeper

RFK Jr shreds ABC's Trump-Harris debate moderators for being ‘clearly biased’ Dig deeper

Sports Going

Litton Das played a key role in Bangladesh's historic Test series win over Pakistan. In the second Test in Rawalpindi, Litton rescued Bangladesh from 26/6, partnering with Mehidy Hasan Miraz in a record 165-run stand. His 138 runs helped Bangladesh post 262, just short of Pakistan’s first-innings total, and paved the way for a six-wicket victory and a series whitewash.

Looking ahead, Litton is focused on the upcoming Test series against India, acknowledging the challenge of facing a stronger team on their home turf and the difficulties posed by the SG ball used in India. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Varun Dhawan expressed disappointment on Instagram over the behavior of photographers following the death of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora. He criticized the paparazzi for insensitively pointing cameras at grieving families despite professional demands. His post resonated with many, sparking discussions on Reddit where users condemned the paparazzi's lack of sensitivity and called for stricter laws. Some commenters pointed out the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, especially during moments of tragedy, while others emphasized the need for privacy and ethical boundaries. Anil Arora passed away on Wednesday, survived by his daughters Malaika, Amrita, and wife Joyce Polycarp. Dig deeper

Its Trending

A Singaporean vlogger, known as travelswithsyl on Instagram, shared a video detailing her challenges while exploring Delhi, offering tips for tourists on what to avoid. In the video, she explained how a rickshaw driver overcharged her after dropping her at the wrong location and shared her discomfort after a different driver continued to contact her when she gave him her phone number. The video, which has garnered over 2.2 million views, sparked various reactions from users, with some criticizing Delhi’s scams and others questioning the vlogger’s decisions. The video has drawn attention to safety concerns for tourists in the city. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

As the festive season approaches, many are planning trips to unwind. While vacations rejuvenate the mind and body, it's crucial to maintain a balance in food and drink choices. Nutritionist Shyla Cadogan, RD, shared four tips to manage indulgence during vacations. Limit alcohol: Alcohol, especially mixed with sugary drinks, adds unnecessary calories. It's best to minimize consumption. Maintain a neutral mindset: Avoid skipping meals and overeating later. Leave guilt behind: Accept vacation indulgence without letting guilt affect your wellness journey. Prioritise protein: Protein-rich meals help keep you full longer, reducing the risk of overeating. Enjoy your vacation while staying healthy! Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you in the morning)