Evening brief: Curfew in Maha’s Achalpur after clashes between two communities, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two groups over removal of religious flags

A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities. Read more

‘When will Ajay Mishra be sacked?’ asks Cong after SC cancels minister’s son’s bail

After the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra Teni. Read more

Bhubaneswar man accused of cycle theft dies in custody; family alleges torture

A man who was arrested by police in Bhubaneswar on charges of stealing a bicycle on Sunday night. Read more

'Looks like he's been captaining them for last 3-4 seasons': Ravi Shastri's big praise for 27-year-old IPL skipper

Kolkata Knight Riders enjoyed a great start to the ongoing IPL edition with three wins from four matches. Read more

Anil Kapoor says son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rejected his suggestions when they were shooting Thar: 'I was wrong'

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Netflix's film Thar. Read more

