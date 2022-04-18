Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two groups over removal of religious flags
- The exact number of people injured during the incident still remains unknown.
A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities who allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Monday. Police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob. As many as 22 people from both the groups have also been taken into custody following the violence which took place on Sunday midnight, PTI quoted additional superintendent of police Shashikant Satav as saying. The situation is under control now, the officer added. The exact number of people injured during the incident still remains unknown.
Police said residents put up flags of various religions atop the Khidki Gate and the Dulha Gate at the main entrance of Achalpur, about 48 km from Amravati district headquarters, every year during various festivals.
"On Sunday midnight, some anti-social elements removed flags of religion, leading to an altercation which escalated into stone-pelting. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," a police inspector said.
However, the timely intervention by SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police brought the situation under control, he added.
The incident comes at a time when Delhi witnessed a communal flare-up after two communities clashed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri. Eight cops and a civilian were injured in the violence. Communal tensions during Hanuman Jayanti processions were also reported from Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand while a mob went on a rampage, attacking police personnel, a hospital and a temple in Huballi in Karnataka over a social media post on Sunday.
(With agency inputs)
12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab
A 12-year-old boy was killed and two of Sukhjit Singh's friends were injured when a blast occurred at Kotla Kazian village in Ajnala sub division of Punjab on Sunday night. Also read: Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab Police said Sukhjit Singh died on the spot, while his friend Tarundeep Singh, also 12, and another boy were injured. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the third victim.
Delhi top cop denies claims of bid to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday denied claims of attempts being made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' procession, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing the violence which took place during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. 14 teams have been set up to probe the violence from all angles.
Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab
Eight trains, including four express ones, were cancelled on Monday after a goods train derailed on the Ambala-Ropar route in Ropar district of Punjab around midnight. Also read: SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab Ambala division railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said that traffic on the route had been disrupted following the incident at 12.30am and added that rail services were likely to resume by Monday evening.
'Carrying out fair, thorough probe': Delhi top cop on clashes on Hanuman Jayanti
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a total of 23 people have been held so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out between two groups during a religious procession last week, while 14 teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The top cop's statement comes after a letter petition to Chief Justice NV Ramana alleged bias by the Delhi Police.
Forensic team at Jahangirpuri clash site, begins probe in Delhi violence
A forensic team on Monday reached the Jahangirpuri clash site to probe the violence that took place in Delhi during a religious procession on the occasion of news agency ANI, Hanuman Jayanti reported. “A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control,” police officials told news agency PTI.
