Evening brief: Indian-sized footwear to launch soon, announces minister Goyal; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 30, 2023 05:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian-sized footwear to be launched soon, reducing dependency on foreign trends: Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that India has the potential to become the world's largest and highest-quality footwear manufacturer. Read more

India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addresses the Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) 'Enabling Bharat 2.0' conference, in New Delhi in April. (ANI)
Watch: Nasser in tears, Smith's king-sized gesture as Stuart Broad urges Anderson to join him in Ashes guard of honour

Stuart Broad received a guard of honour from Australia cricketers following the English pacer confirming his retirement on Saturday. Read more

Anurag Kashyap gives a long, glowing review to Rocky Aur Rani, Karan Johar is ‘so touched’

Anurag Kashyap is fanboying over Karan Johar after watching his latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Read more

How to prep your pet for a monsoon trip; 6 tips and tricks

Excited about your upcoming monsoon trip with your furry companion? Do not forget to keep these dos and don'ts in mind. Read more

Effective Tips To Control Binge-Watching. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

