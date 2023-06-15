Home / India News / Evening brief: RSS founder's chapter dropped from Karnataka school textbook, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka government drops chapter of RSS founder KB Hedgewar from school textbooks

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to remove the lessons of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks, said state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday. He said that the supplementary textbooks will be provided with revised changes and clarified that new textbooks will not be printed. Read more

Narendra Modi paying homage to RSS founder KB Hedgewar at the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur in February 2009. (PTI)

Avika Gor says she was replaced by Salman Khan Films in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim at last minute

Avika Gor, Indian film and television actor, best known for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu in 2008-10, has opened up on being dropped last minute by Salman Khan Films from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim. Read more

Alcohol, tobacco, betting: BCCI releases list of brand categories banned from being Indian cricket teams' title sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, invited tender applications for Indian cricket teams' - men, women and age group teams - title sponsors. BCCI's contract with ed-tech company BYJU'S ended in the last financial year, effectively meaning, the Indian cricket teams are without a title sponsor currently. The effect of it did not seem noticeable in the World Test Championship final as in ICC tournaments, teams are not allowed to sport the title sponsor on their chest. That shifts to the right or left hand. In the case of Australia, they had the logo of their kit manufacturer Asics on the right arm while the logo of their title sponsors - Qantas Airlines - shifted to the left arm. But for India, they only had Adidas - their kit sponsor. Read more

Father's Day 2023: Mental health tips for single dads

Father's Day is typically observed on the third Sunday in June and although the exact date may vary, this year it will be marked on June 18 but it holds particular significance for single dads as it acknowledges and honours their unique role in raising children on their own. Single fathers often take on multiple responsibilities, serving as both nurturers and providers for their children and Father's Day is an opportunity to recognise and appreciate their dedication, love and sacrifice. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out