Evening brief: ‘False news’- Pilot rebuts reports of complaining about Gehlot and all the latest updates

‘False news’: Pilot rebuts report that he complained to Cong bosses about Gehlot

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Tuesday refuted reports of him speaking with the party high command against CM Ashok Gehlot continuing to be in his current role. Read more

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says Congress supporting BJP’s ‘Op Lotus’

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the Congress of supporting the BJP’s “Operation Lotus” and alleged that the opposition MLAs ran away from discussion on the first day of the third session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha. Read more

Fears of ‘major disaster’ as Cuba, Florida brace for Hurricane Ian: 10 points

Strengthening Hurricane Ian lashed Cuba where 50,000 people have been evacuated 50,000 people, as the hurricane became a major Category 3 storm on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian could hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. Read more

Wi-Fi 7 is coming, and it goes much beyond just theoretical speed upgrades

Wi-Fi 6E and whatever older Wi-Fi standard your router is still clinging on to, aren’t exactly going away anytime soon. But the process for replacing Wi-Fi 6E, the current latest standard with Wi-Fi 7, is already making moving ahead at rapid pace. Read more

Jackie Shroff says moms started calling him Tiger Shroff's daddy after Heropanti: 'Mujhe expectation tha nahi'

Jackie Shroff has said that his son Tiger Shroff exceeded his expectations with his first film. Tiger made his acting debut opposite Kriti Sanon in the romantic action film Heropanti (2014), which also starred Prakash Raj. Read more

Parenting Tips: How to stay calm when children throw tantrums

Parenting can be tricky. While watching our children grow and mould themselves into good human beings is a dream of every parent, the way they are brought up and the situations they are put through can heavily impact their mental and physical growth. Read more

Ben Stokes drops epic reaction after Charlie Dean's run-out by Deepti Sharma sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was left baffled by the internet's interesting comparison between his 2019 World Cup bat-deflection incident and Deepti Sharma's legal run-out of Charlie Dean. Read more

Woman makes 'chocolate pakodas', sprinkles masala and serves with green chutney. Would you like to try it?

After raspberry ice cream Maggi, gulab jamun burger and pakodas, another bizarre food combination has surfaced online, and as expected, netizens couldn't stomach this either. Read more

Reliance Jio 5G-enabled smartphones to cost less than ₹12,000: Report

Reliance Jio is set to roll out standalone 5G services in select metro cities by Diwali this year. During the annual general meeting, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that the telecom giant is working on developing a 5G smartphone in collaboration with Google. Read more

